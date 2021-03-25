Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give INDUS (ETR:INH) a €41.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on INDUS (ETR:INH) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INH. Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of INDUS and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of INDUS and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ETR:INH opened at €36.65 ($43.12) on Wednesday. INDUS has a 52 week low of €21.35 ($25.12) and a 52 week high of €37.70 ($44.35). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €34.45 and a 200 day moving average of €31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.97.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

