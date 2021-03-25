Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HLIT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.53.

HLIT traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $7.69. 269,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,089. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $8.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $131.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that Harmonic will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 27,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $219,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 59,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $474,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 476,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,314 shares of company stock worth $2,280,898 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 657,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 150,922 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 406,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 84,374 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 637,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 181,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

