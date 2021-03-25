Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Cut to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HPGLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Commerzbank lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HPGLY opened at $74.80 on Thursday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $99.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.82.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

