H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:FUL opened at $58.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.90 and a 200 day moving average of $52.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $62.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $213,857.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,058.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on H.B. Fuller from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

