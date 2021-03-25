Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 7,944 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELAN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,158,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,948,000 after buying an additional 5,199,820 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 770.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,353,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,672,000 after buying an additional 2,968,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,917 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,129,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,788 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Argus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.68.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $28.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -49.63, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $34.81.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

