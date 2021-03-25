Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,432,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 59,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 16,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $161.94 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $252.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $139.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.50.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

