Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in SI-BONE by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in SI-BONE by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Francis sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $612,055.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,583,683.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,071,294 shares of company stock worth $32,690,397. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Shares of SIBN opened at $30.11 on Thursday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $985.44 million, a P/E ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.65.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.