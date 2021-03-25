Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Invests $293,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.58.

NYSE KMB opened at $135.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.61 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

