Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Invests $211,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 145.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after buying an additional 26,232 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $1,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.28.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DG opened at $197.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.21. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $135.26 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The stock has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

