Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Has $252,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 76.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $33,000. Mirova acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $88,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,353.49 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $757.18 and a 1 year high of $1,363.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,221.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,187.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,351.74.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mitchell C. Major sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,245.62, for a total value of $2,653,170.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,577.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,402 shares of company stock valued at $34,457,339 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.