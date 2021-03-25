GXChain Market Cap Tops $56.99 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $56.99 million and $15.80 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000104 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001018 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000534 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,093,488 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.