GungHo Online Entertainment (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Shares Down 12.6%

Shares of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) fell 12.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.79 and last traded at $19.79. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered GungHo Online Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About GungHo Online Entertainment (OTCMKTS:GUNGF)

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes online computer games, smartphone applications, and console games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was founded in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.