Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 6,702 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,702 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $23,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $265.69 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.47.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.