Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 299,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,429 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $18,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 37,117.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 100,588 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 552.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 171,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

C opened at $69.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.67 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.