Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 89,563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,421,566 shares.The stock last traded at $9.48 and had previously closed at $9.84.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TV. Morgan Stanley downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,755,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,149,000 after purchasing an additional 509,092 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,664,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,914,000 after purchasing an additional 913,161 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,558,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,319,000 after purchasing an additional 113,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,468,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,700,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,249,000 after purchasing an additional 532,150 shares during the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

