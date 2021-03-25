Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GMBXF has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded Grupo México from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Itau BBA Securities raised Grupo México from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Grupo México in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grupo México has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMBXF opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. Grupo México has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80.

Grupo MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, rail transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for, exploits, and obtains minerals, metals, and other byproducts, including copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

