Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) versus Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Critical Analysis

Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) and Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grow Capital and Computer Programs and Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grow Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Computer Programs and Systems 0 4 3 0 2.43

Computer Programs and Systems has a consensus price target of $29.38, suggesting a potential downside of 3.37%. Given Computer Programs and Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Computer Programs and Systems is more favorable than Grow Capital.

Volatility & Risk

Grow Capital has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Computer Programs and Systems has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grow Capital and Computer Programs and Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grow Capital $2.37 million 12.57 -$2.35 million N/A N/A Computer Programs and Systems $274.63 million 1.62 $19.70 million $1.43 21.26

Computer Programs and Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Grow Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Grow Capital and Computer Programs and Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grow Capital -127.90% -442.92% -120.32% Computer Programs and Systems 8.33% 11.75% 6.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.1% of Computer Programs and Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 43.9% of Grow Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Computer Programs and Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Computer Programs and Systems beats Grow Capital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grow Capital

Grow Capital, Inc. operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. It also provides software customization, licensing, and subscription service contracts, as well as ongoing customization and maintenance services; and ad hoc services, including web hosting, website development, and other complementary professional services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making. The company also provides clinical software that automates record keeping and reporting for various clinical functions; patient care applications; and enterprise applications that support its products for use in various areas of the hospital. In addition, it offers Centriq, an intuitive user interface to centralize data from various care areas that provide the end user with a tool to view past and present patient information. Further, the company provides software solutions that promote data-driven clinical and financial outcomes for customers in the post-acute care industry; software application support, hardware maintenance, and education and related services; post-acute care support and maintenance services; revenue cycle management products and services, consulting and business management services, and managed information technology services; patient engagement and empowerment technology solutions; and system implementation and training services. It serves community hospitals and physician clinics, skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, and small specialty hospitals. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama.

