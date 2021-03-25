Greenvale Mining Limited (ASX:GRV) Insider Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz Purchases 192,307 Shares

Greenvale Mining Limited (ASX:GRV) insider Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz bought 192,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$24,999.91 ($17,857.08).

Greenvale Mining Company Profile

Greenvale Mining Limited engages in the discovery and exploitation of oil shale deposits. It also explores for iron-oxide copper gold deposits. The company operates through two segments, Development Assets, and Exploration and Evaluation Assets. It owns a 99.99% interest in the Alpha oil shale deposit located in Queensland, Australia; and 100% interest in the The Georgina IOCG Project located in the Northern Territory.

