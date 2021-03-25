Greenhouse Funds LLLP Takes $13.21 Million Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,009 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,212,000. Cornerstone OnDemand comprises approximately 1.2% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Greenhouse Funds LLLP owned about 0.46% of Cornerstone OnDemand at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after buying an additional 14,515 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,284,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,611,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.04. 17,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,618. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $206.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSOD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,895,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $1,922,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,814,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,727,288.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,588 shares of company stock worth $3,271,211. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Recommended Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.