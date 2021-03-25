Greenhouse Funds LLLP Purchases 1,701,863 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 97.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,446,623 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 1,701,863 shares during the period. ADT comprises approximately 2.5% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s holdings in ADT were worth $27,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ADT by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,683 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADT by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 40,715 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADT by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,345 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ADT by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,832 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

In other ADT news, CEO James David Devries acquired 143,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $1,019,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,918,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,937,336.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David W. Smail acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $48,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 407,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,384.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.89. 125,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,475,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.44). ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. Analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

