Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.51% of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF worth $8,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GTIP. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 33,230 shares during the period.

GTIP stock opened at $56.83 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.85.

