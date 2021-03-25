Golden VY Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Trading Up 3%

Golden VY Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB)’s share price were up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.74 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 12,967 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 6,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21.

About Golden VY Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB)

Golden VY Bancshares Inc provides various commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses in northern California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking and money market, and savings accounts, as well as CDs and individual retirement accounts.

