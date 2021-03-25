GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.63 Million

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 25th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and $21,484.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 65.8% higher against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,776.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,602.22 or 0.03094483 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.21 or 0.00334529 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.99 or 0.00923175 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.99 or 0.00419091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.05 or 0.00370923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.78 or 0.00233279 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00021237 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

