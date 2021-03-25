Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.96

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.96 and traded as high as $4.76. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 335,661 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96. The company has a market cap of $561.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.57 million for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 42.17%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CO. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Global Cord Blood by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 432,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 203,965 shares in the last quarter.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.