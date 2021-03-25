GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Raymond James

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.33% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GFL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.
Shares of GFL stock opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.55. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $34.47.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $938,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,201,000 after purchasing an additional 911,541 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 40,093 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 138,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 27,217 shares during the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About GFL Environmental
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
