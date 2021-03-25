GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Raymond James

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GFL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.55. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $34.47.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $938,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,201,000 after purchasing an additional 911,541 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 40,093 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 138,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 27,217 shares during the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

