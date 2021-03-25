Gerard D. Neugent Sells 6,281 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Stock

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $184,410.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AEL traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.55. 417,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,159. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $521.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $251,873,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $39,492,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,655,000 after buying an additional 934,140 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $19,778,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,972,000 after buying an additional 321,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

