George Weston (TSE:WN) Sets New 1-Year High at $108.98

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$108.98 and last traded at C$108.30, with a volume of 107982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$102.47.

WN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on George Weston from C$107.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on George Weston from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a market cap of C$16.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$97.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$97.04.

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.96, for a total value of C$665,319.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,600,794.85. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.96, for a total value of C$207,874.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,219,886.49. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,917,407.

About George Weston (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

