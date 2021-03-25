George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Raised to C$117.00 at Scotiabank

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on George Weston from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of WN stock opened at C$107.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$97.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$97.04. The company has a market cap of C$16.55 billion and a PE ratio of 18.07. George Weston has a fifty-two week low of C$91.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33.

In other news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.96, for a total value of C$665,319.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,600,794.85. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 37,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.06, for a total value of C$4,044,212.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,485 shares in the company, valued at C$592,718.97. Insiders sold a total of 46,074 shares of company stock worth $4,917,407 in the last quarter.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

