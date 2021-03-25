George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Given New $116.00 Price Target at Desjardins

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price increased by analysts at Desjardins from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 35.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WNGRF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on George Weston from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on George Weston from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on George Weston from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Get George Weston alerts:

WNGRF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.71. 2,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.53. George Weston has a 1 year low of $65.44 and a 1 year high of $86.39.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.