Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Shares Gap Up to $2.39

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.39, but opened at $2.45. Genius Brands International shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 479,329 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNUS. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 396.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 341,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 486.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Genius Brands International by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 378,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 165,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

