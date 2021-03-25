General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.44

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.44 and traded as high as $11.83. General Finance shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 30,865 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.47. The stock has a market cap of $347.02 million, a PE ratio of 191.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Finance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $89.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.10 million. Equities analysts expect that General Finance Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $83,024.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at $716,550.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,644 shares of company stock valued at $166,022 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in General Finance by 5.5% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,233,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,138,000 after buying an additional 115,843 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of General Finance by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 643,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 84,243 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Finance by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 61,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Finance by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Finance by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

General Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:GFN)

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

