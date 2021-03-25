General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Lessened by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.44. The company had a trading volume of 16,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,133. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.91. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $114.52 and a 12-month high of $180.35. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

