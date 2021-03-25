Gems (GEM) Achieves Market Cap of $1.35 Million

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 210% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Gems token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gems has traded up 317.7% against the dollar. Gems has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $116.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00023756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00049760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.61 or 0.00637091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00063465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00023877 BTC.

About Gems

Gems is a token. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 tokens. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

Gems Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

