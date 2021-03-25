FY2022 EPS Estimates for Nomura Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Nomura in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.87 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomura’s FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion.

NMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of NMR stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Nomura has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Nomura in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nomura by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Nomura in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nomura by 225.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nomura in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

