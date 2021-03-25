FY2021 EPS Estimates for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Lowered by Analyst

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Nestlé in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will earn $4.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nestlé’s FY2025 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. AlphaValue upgraded Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $111.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $122.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 38.5% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the third quarter valued at $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Nestlé by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

