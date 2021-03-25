FY2021 EPS Estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) Boosted by Analyst

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.