Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Price Down 10.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s stock price fell 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on the stock from $246.50 to $230.30. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock. Futu traded as low as $101.13 and last traded at $103.64. 240,294 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,122,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.26.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, 86 Research cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 125.99 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.32.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

