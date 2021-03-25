Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on the stock from $246.50 to $230.30. The stock had previously closed at $123.83, but opened at $118.20. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock. Futu shares last traded at $121.20, with a volume of 37,272 shares changing hands.

FUTU has been the subject of several other research reports. BOCOM International initiated coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. 86 Research lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Futu by 2.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Futu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Futu by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 125.99 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.32.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

