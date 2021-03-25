Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FUSN. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

FUSN traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $10.76. 29,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,653. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

