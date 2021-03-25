Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $79.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FREQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $58.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $290.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 34,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $1,132,593.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,713 shares in the company, valued at $10,883,348.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 16,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $910,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,855,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,374 shares of company stock valued at $5,021,715. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FREQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,571,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,686,000 after purchasing an additional 988,842 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 3,359.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,222,000 after buying an additional 391,680 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 674.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 400,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after buying an additional 349,153 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 110.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 100,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.