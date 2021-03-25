FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.21 EPS

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 64.59% and a negative net margin of 85.78%.

FreightCar America stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,615. FreightCar America has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $4.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $60.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including covered hopper cars; open top hoppers; coil gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flat cars; and non-intermodal flat cars.

