Freeport-McMoRan’s (FCX) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the natural resource company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.35.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX stock opened at $31.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.97. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of -351.18 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $220,150,000 after buying an additional 398,034 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $7,156,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 118,107 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,452,703 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $63,819,000 after buying an additional 38,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.