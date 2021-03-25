Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.06.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $26,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FCX opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of -351.18 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

