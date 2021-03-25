Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) CEO Thomas Edward Kramer Sells 79,806 Shares

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) CEO Thomas Edward Kramer sold 79,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $253,783.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Edward Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Thomas Edward Kramer sold 28,805 shares of Forward Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $84,974.75.

FORD stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Forward Industries worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

