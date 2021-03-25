Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.75 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Biotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Fortress Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

FBIO has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Dawson James raised their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.58.

NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $5.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 85.9% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 8,224,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 3,331.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 901,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 14.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 567,911 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 29.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 268,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

