Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) PT Lowered to $105.00

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 319.83% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

FBRX opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $337.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.40. Forte Biosciences has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBRX. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 40,191 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the third quarter worth $238,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,602,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $142,460,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 112.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 55,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

