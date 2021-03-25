Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) PT Lowered to $105.00

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 319.83% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.
FBRX opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $337.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.40. Forte Biosciences has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $53.99.
Forte Biosciences Company Profile
Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.
