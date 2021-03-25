FNB Protocol Price Reaches $0.0061 on Exchanges (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. FNB Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.73 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00023454 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00050395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $332.35 or 0.00642333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00063231 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00023969 BTC.

About FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol (CRYPTO:FNB) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,412,248,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

