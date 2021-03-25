FLIP (FLP) Price Down 11.8% Over Last Week

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $560,253.11 and $2,508.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One FLIP token can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00025335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00050596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.71 or 0.00646929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00063427 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00023876 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP (FLP) is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

