FLETA (FLETA) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.00 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 25th. FLETA has a market cap of $10.71 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FLETA has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FLETA alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00024213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00051024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $335.65 or 0.00643749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00063537 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00023891 BTC.

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA (CRYPTO:FLETA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,119,498,280 coins. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.