Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)’s share price rose 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $168.54 and last traded at $168.00. Approximately 3,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 815,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.60.

FIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -299.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.14.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.41, for a total value of $1,004,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,548,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.95, for a total transaction of $2,124,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,805 shares in the company, valued at $19,341,159.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,981 shares of company stock valued at $14,692,369 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $7,674,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,788,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,267,000 after purchasing an additional 64,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

